Is Owens Corning (OC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Owens Corning (OC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.30. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35. Over the last 12 months, OC's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.85 and as low as 8.78, with a median of 10.61.

We also note that OC holds a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. OC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.03. Within the past year, OC's PEG has been as high as 1.33 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.42.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OC has a P/S ratio of 1.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.39.

Finally, our model also underscores that OC has a P/CF ratio of 6.93. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.11. Over the past year, OC's P/CF has been as high as 9.25 and as low as 5.79, with a median of 6.88.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Owens Corning is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

