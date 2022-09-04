Is Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Ovid Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2022, Ovid Therapeutics had cash of US$152m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$58m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.6 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqGS:OVID Debt to Equity History September 4th 2022

Is Ovid Therapeutics' Revenue Growing?

Given that Ovid Therapeutics actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Sadly, operating revenue actually dropped like a stone in the last twelve months, falling 99%, which is rather concerning. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Ovid Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, Ovid Therapeutics shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Ovid Therapeutics' cash burn of US$58m is about 41% of its US$141m market capitalisation. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is Ovid Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Ovid Therapeutics' cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ovid Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing.

