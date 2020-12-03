Is Overstock.com (OSTK) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Overstock.com (OSTK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of OSTK and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Overstock.com is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 206 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OSTK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSTK's full-year earnings has moved 131.91% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that OSTK has returned about 782.98% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 38.30% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Overstock.com is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, OSTK belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 63.13% so far this year, so OSTK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on OSTK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

