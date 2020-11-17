Is Overstock.com (OSTK) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Overstock.com (OSTK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Overstock.com is one of 206 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OSTK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSTK's full-year earnings has moved 131.91% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, OSTK has moved about 642.27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 36.32% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Overstock.com is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, OSTK belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 59.10% so far this year, so OSTK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track OSTK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

