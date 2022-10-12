Is Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Outlook Therapeutics's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Outlook Therapeutics had debt of US$10.5m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$11.5m over a year. However, it does have US$26.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$15.6m.

A Look At Outlook Therapeutics' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Outlook Therapeutics had liabilities of US$18.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$75.7k due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$26.0m and US$100.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$7.62m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Outlook Therapeutics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Outlook Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Outlook Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Since Outlook Therapeutics doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders may be hoping it comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is Outlook Therapeutics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Outlook Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$55m of cash and made a loss of US$65m. Given it only has net cash of US$15.6m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Outlook Therapeutics (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

