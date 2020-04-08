Is Outfront Media (OUT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Outfront Media (OUT). OUT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that OUT has a P/B ratio of 1.56. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.68. Over the past 12 months, OUT's P/B has been as high as 3.94 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 3.35.

Finally, our model also underscores that OUT has a P/CF ratio of 5.12. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OUT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.61. Over the past 52 weeks, OUT's P/CF has been as high as 12.98 and as low as 3.35, with a median of 11.11.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Outfront Media's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, OUT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

