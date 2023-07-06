Is Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Oshkosh (OSK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.73, which compares to its industry's average of 20.40. Over the past year, OSK's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.62 and as low as 10.91, with a median of 13.35.

OSK is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OSK's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.97. Over the past 52 weeks, OSK's PEG has been as high as 1.43 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.54.

Investors should also recognize that OSK has a P/B ratio of 1.76. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. OSK's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.53. Within the past 52 weeks, OSK's P/B has been as high as 2.18 and as low as 1.47, with a median of 1.83.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. OSK has a P/S ratio of 0.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.

Finally, our model also underscores that OSK has a P/CF ratio of 15.05. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 47.67. OSK's P/CF has been as high as 87.45 and as low as 12.56, with a median of 24.14, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Oshkosh is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OSK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

