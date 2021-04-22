Is OrthoPediatrics' (NASDAQ:KIDS) Share Price Gain Of 175% Well Earned?

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) share price has flown 175% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 21% gain in the last three months.

OrthoPediatrics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

OrthoPediatrics' revenue trended up 16% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. It's fair to say that the market has acknowledged the growth by pushing the share price up 40% per year. It's hard to value pre-profit businesses, but it seems like the market has become a lot more optimistic about this one! It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on OrthoPediatrics

A Different Perspective

OrthoPediatrics shareholders are up 24% for the year. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 61%. At least the longer term returns (running at about 40% a year, are better. We prefer focus on longer term returns, as they are usually a more meaningful indication of the underlying business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OrthoPediatrics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for OrthoPediatrics you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

