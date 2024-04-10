Is Orion Group (ORN) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Orion Marine Group (ORN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Orion Marine Group is one of 96 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Orion Marine Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORN's full-year earnings has moved 38.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ORN has gained about 76.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 12.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Orion Marine Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Willdan Group (WLDN) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31%.

For Willdan Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Orion Marine Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.6% so far this year, meaning that ORN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Willdan Group falls under the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.1%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Orion Marine Group and Willdan Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

