Is Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Potentially Undervalued?

While Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$20.29 and falling to the lows of US$16.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Orion Engineered Carbons' current trading price of US$17.85 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Orion Engineered Carbons’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Orion Engineered Carbons still cheap?

Great news for investors – Orion Engineered Carbons is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.59x is currently well-below the industry average of 21.46x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Orion Engineered Carbons’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Orion Engineered Carbons generate?

NYSE:OEC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Orion Engineered Carbons, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since OEC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OEC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OEC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Orion Engineered Carbons, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Orion Engineered Carbons, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

