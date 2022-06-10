Is Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC). OEC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.32. Over the past year, OEC's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.11 and as low as 6.20, with a median of 8.10.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OEC has a P/S ratio of 0.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.89.

Finally, we should also recognize that OEC has a P/CF ratio of 4.79. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.36. Within the past 12 months, OEC's P/CF has been as high as 9.81 and as low as 3.51, with a median of 4.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Orion Engineered Carbons's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OEC is an impressive value stock right now.

