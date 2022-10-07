Is Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Potentially Undervalued?

While Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Orion Energy Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Orion Energy Systems Still Cheap?

Orion Energy Systems is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 69.54x is currently well-above the industry average of 20.23x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Orion Energy Systems’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Orion Energy Systems generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Orion Energy Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? OESX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe OESX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OESX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for OESX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

