Is Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Organogenesis Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, Organogenesis Holdings had US$72.6m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$113.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$40.7m net cash. NasdaqCM:ORGO Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

How Strong Is Organogenesis Holdings' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Organogenesis Holdings had liabilities of US$88.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$113.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$113.2m and US$88.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Organogenesis Holdings' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$411.0m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Organogenesis Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Organogenesis Holdings if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 31% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Organogenesis Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Organogenesis Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent two years, Organogenesis Holdings recorded free cash flow of 37% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Organogenesis Holdings has US$40.7m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Organogenesis Holdings's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Organogenesis Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

