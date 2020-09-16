Is OReilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has OReilly Automotive (ORLY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

OReilly Automotive is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ORLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLY's full-year earnings has moved 32.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ORLY has moved about 8.93% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 31.85%. This shows that OReilly Automotive is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ORLY belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.31% so far this year, so ORLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on ORLY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

