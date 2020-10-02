Is OReilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. OReilly Automotive (ORLY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ORLY and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

OReilly Automotive is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ORLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLY's full-year earnings has moved 30.74% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ORLY has returned 5.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 34.35% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that OReilly Automotive is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ORLY belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.14% so far this year, so ORLY is performing better in this area.

ORLY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

