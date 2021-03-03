Is Orbital Energy Group (OEG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Orbital Energy Group (OEG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of OEG and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Orbital Energy Group is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OEG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OEG's full-year earnings has moved 11.11% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that OEG has returned about 183.56% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 16.42% on average. As we can see, Orbital Energy Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, OEG belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.83% so far this year, so OEG is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to OEG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

