Is Orange (ORAN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Orange (ORAN). ORAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

ORAN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ORAN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.97. Over the past 52 weeks, ORAN's PEG has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.95.

We should also highlight that ORAN has a P/B ratio of 1.18. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ORAN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.14. Within the past 52 weeks, ORAN's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.09.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Orange's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ORAN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.