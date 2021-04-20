Is Oracle (ORCL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Oracle (ORCL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Oracle is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 623 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ORCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's full-year earnings has moved 2.57% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ORCL has returned 22.04% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 13.32% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Oracle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ORCL belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.06% so far this year, so ORCL is performing better in this area.

ORCL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.