Is Oracle (ORCL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Oracle (ORCL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Oracle is one of 612 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ORCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's full-year earnings has moved 4.80% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ORCL has returned about 5.91% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.23%. This means that Oracle is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ORCL belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.55% so far this year, meaning that ORCL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ORCL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.