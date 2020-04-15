Is Oracle (ORCL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Oracle (ORCL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Oracle is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ORCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's full-year earnings has moved 0.40% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ORCL has gained about 1.93% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 5.85%. This shows that Oracle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ORCL belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.73% this year, meaning that ORCL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

ORCL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

