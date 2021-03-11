Is Option Care Health (OPCH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Option Care Health (OPCH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Option Care Health is one of 978 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OPCH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPCH's full-year earnings has moved 44.14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, OPCH has gained about 25.19% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.22% on average. This means that Option Care Health is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, OPCH is a member of the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.13% so far this year, meaning that OPCH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to OPCH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



