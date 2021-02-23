Is Option Care Health (OPCH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Option Care Health (OPCH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Option Care Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 977 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OPCH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPCH's full-year earnings has moved 44.14% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, OPCH has gained about 20.97% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.71%. This shows that Option Care Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, OPCH belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.84% so far this year, meaning that OPCH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

OPCH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.