Is Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Optical Cable Carry?

As you can see below, Optical Cable had US$10.5m of debt, at July 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Healthy Is Optical Cable's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Optical Cable had liabilities of US$7.08m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$11.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$192.3k in cash and US$10.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.76m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Optical Cable has a market capitalization of US$27.5m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Optical Cable's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Optical Cable wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 14%, to US$65m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Optical Cable had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$716k at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$1.5m. So we do think this stock is quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Optical Cable that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

