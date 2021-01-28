Is Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income C (MLPRX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Sector - Energy funds, a place to start could be Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income C (MLPRX). MLPRX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We classify MLPRX in the Sector - Energy category, an area that is rife with possible choices. Throughout the massive global energy sector, Sector - Energy mutual funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. While oil and gas comprise the bulk of the exposure, carbon-based fuels will be the biggest group of assets in these funds, though clean energy is starting to pick up steam.

History of Fund/Manager

MLPRX is a part of the Invesco family of funds, a company based out of Kansas City, MO. Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income C debuted in May of 2011. Since then, MLPRX has accumulated assets of about $435.46 million, according to the most recently available information. Stuart Cartner is the fund's current manager and has held that role since May of 2011.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of -4.1%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of -10.44%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 20.81%, the standard deviation of MLPRX over the past three years is 53.76%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 43.36% compared to the category average of 17.68%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 2.14, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. MLPRX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -23.2, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, MLPRX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 2.24% compared to the category average of 1.54%. So, MLPRX is actually more expensive than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income C ( MLPRX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income C ( MLPRX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on MLPRXin the Sector - Energy category. Consider going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information about this fund, and all the others that we rank as well for additional information. And don't forget, Zacks has all of your needs covered on the equity side too! Make sure to check out Zacks.com for more information on our screening capabilities, Rank, and all our articles as well.

