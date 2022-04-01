Is Oppenheimer International Small -Mid Company Y (OSMYX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, you might want to consider passing on by Oppenheimer International Small -Mid Company Y (OSMYX) as a possibility. OSMYX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Invesco is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of OSMYX. Oppenheimer International Small -Mid Company Y debuted in September of 2005. Since then, OSMYX has accumulated assets of about $3.24 billion, according to the most recently available information. David Nadel is the fund's current manager and has held that role since November of 2019.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 11.78%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 9.39%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of OSMYX over the past three years is 19.44% compared to the category average of 15.73%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 17.35% compared to the category average of 13.93%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.97, so it is likely going to be as volatile as the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. OSMYX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -2.24, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, OSMYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.07% compared to the category average of 1.15%. So, OSMYX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Oppenheimer International Small -Mid Company Y ( OSMYX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Oppenheimer International Small -Mid Company Y ( OSMYX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

