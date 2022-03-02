Is Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Y (OGIYX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Well, Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Y (OGIYX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. OGIYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Invesco is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of OGIYX. Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Y made its debut in February of 2001, and since then, OGIYX has accumulated about $1.91 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by Frank Jennings who has been in charge of the fund since February of 2001.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 13.15%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 10.66%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, OGIYX's standard deviation comes in at 23.58%, compared to the category average of 15.81%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 23.35% compared to the category average of 13.76%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 1.23, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -5.15. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, OGIYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared to the category average of 1.11%. So, OGIYX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $1,000, and each subsequent investment should be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Y ( OGIYX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Y ( OGIYX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

