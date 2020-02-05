Is Oppenheimer Global Opportunities A (OPGIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you're looking for a Global - Equity fund category, then a potential option is Oppenheimer Global Opportunities A (OPGIX). OPGIX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

Zacks categorizes OPGIX as Global - Equity, which is a segment packed with options. Global - Equity mutual funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. They also provide an investment technique that leverages the diverse nature of the global economy in the hopes of providing a stable return.

History of Fund/Manager

OPGIX finds itself in the Invesco family, based out of Kansas City, MO. Since Oppenheimer Global Opportunities A made its debut in October of 1990, OPGIX has garnered more than $3.38 billion in assets. The fund's current manager, Frank Jennings, has been in charge of the fund since October of 1995.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 15.02%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 16.87%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 9.86%, the standard deviation of OPGIX over the past three years is 20.88%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 19.66% compared to the category average of 10.15%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

One cannot ignore the volatility of this segment, however, as it is always important for investors to remember the downside to any potential investment. OPGIX lost 54.49% in the most recent bear market and underperformed comparable funds by 2%. This could mean that the fund is a worse choice than comparable funds during a bear market.

Even still, the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.29, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a positive alpha of 1.12. This means that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, OPGIX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.09% compared to the category average of 1.18%. OPGIX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Oppenheimer Global Opportunities A ( OPGIX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Oppenheimer Global Opportunities A ( OPGIX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

Want even more information about OPGIX? Then go over to Zacks.com and check out our mutual fund comparison tool, and all of the other great features that we have to help you with your mutual fund analysis for additional information.

