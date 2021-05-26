Is Oppenheimer Developing Markets I (ODVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Non US - Equity fund? Oppenheimer Developing Markets I (ODVIX) is a potential starting point. ODVIX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We classify ODVIX in the Non US - Equity category, which is an area rife with potential choices. Investing in companies outside the United States is how Non US - Equity funds set themselves apart, since global funds tend to keep a good portion of their portfolio stateside. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels.

History of Fund/Manager

ODVIX finds itself in the Invesco family, based out of Kansas City, MO. Since Oppenheimer Developing Markets I made its debut in December of 2011, ODVIX has garnered more than $22.89 billion in assets. Justin Leverenz is the fund's current manager and has held that role since December of 2011.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 13.73%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 9.8%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of ODVIX over the past three years is 18.52% compared to the category average of 16.03%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 15.67% compared to the category average of 13.37%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.81, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. With a negative alpha of -0.1, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, ODVIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.82% compared to the category average of 1.18%. ODVIX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $1 million, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Oppenheimer Developing Markets I ( ODVIX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Oppenheimer Developing Markets I ( ODVIX ) looks like a great potential choice for investors right now.

