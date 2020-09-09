Is OPKO Health (OPK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of OPKO Health (OPK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

OPKO Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 902 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPK's full-year earnings has moved 110.99% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, OPK has moved about 117.01% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.53%. This means that OPKO Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, OPK is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 97 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.59% this year, meaning that OPK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track OPK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.