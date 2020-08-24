Is OPKO Health (OPK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has OPKO Health (OPK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

OPKO Health is one of 901 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPK's full-year earnings has moved 110.10% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that OPK has returned about 230.61% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.52% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, OPKO Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, OPK belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 97 individual companies and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.75% so far this year, so OPK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track OPK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

