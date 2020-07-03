Is OPKO Health (OPK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is OPKO Health (OPK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

OPKO Health is one of 904 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPK's full-year earnings has moved 16.51% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that OPK has returned about 140.82% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.45%. This shows that OPKO Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, OPK belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 97 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.37% so far this year, meaning that OPK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

OPK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

