Is OPKO Health (OPK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has OPKO Health (OPK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

OPKO Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPK's full-year earnings has moved 16.51% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, OPK has moved about 73.47% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -1.63% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, OPKO Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, OPK belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.10% so far this year, meaning that OPK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to OPK as it looks to continue its solid performance.

