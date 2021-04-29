Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Opiant Pharmaceuticals had US$18.7m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have US$48.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$29.6m.

How Strong Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:OPNT Debt to Equity History April 29th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Opiant Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$6.42m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$18.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$48.3m in cash and US$8.91m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$32.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Opiant Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Opiant Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Opiant Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Opiant Pharmaceuticals made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$30m, which is a fall of 27%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Opiant Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$2.1m of cash and made a loss of US$1.9m. Given it only has net cash of US$29.6m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Opiant Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

