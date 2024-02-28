Is OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has OPENLANE (KAR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

OPENLANE is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 111 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OPENLANE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAR's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, KAR has moved about 1.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -3.8%. This means that OPENLANE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.6%.

In Mercedes-Benz Group AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, OPENLANE belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 55 individual companies and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.3% so far this year, meaning that KAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG, however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved +19.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track OPENLANE and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

