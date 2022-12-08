Is Opendoor Still the Future of Real Estate?

It's been a rough year for instant buyers, aka iBuyers, with shares of leading iBuyer Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) down by more than 90% so far in 2022 and major players like Zillow (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG) and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) exiting the space.

So what does the future hold for iBuying? I recently sat down for a chat with Tyler Okland, founder of real estate analytics platform Datadoor, to discuss the current state of iBuying and where it's heading in the future.

**Stock prices are as of Dec. 6, 2022. This video was published on Dec. 7, 2022.

