Is Open Text (OTEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Open Text (OTEX). OTEX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OTEX has a P/S ratio of 2.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.91.

Finally, our model also underscores that OTEX has a P/CF ratio of 11.74. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. OTEX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.45. Within the past 12 months, OTEX's P/CF has been as high as 12.47 and as low as 7.94, with a median of 11.42.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Open Text is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OTEX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

