Is OP Bancorp (OPBK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

OP Bancorp (OPBK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OPBK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.39, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.04. Over the past 52 weeks, OPBK's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.55 and as low as 5.02, with a median of 6.28.

Another notable valuation metric for OPBK is its P/B ratio of 0.90. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.93. Over the past 12 months, OPBK's P/B has been as high as 1.01 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.77.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. OPBK has a P/S ratio of 1.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.79.

Finally, we should also recognize that OPBK has a P/CF ratio of 5.48. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.51. OPBK's P/CF has been as high as 5.49 and as low as 3.27, with a median of 4.23, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in OP Bancorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, OPBK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

