Is ONEOK (OKE) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Oneok Inc. (OKE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Oneok Inc. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Oneok Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKE's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, OKE has gained about 5.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 1.4% on average. This means that Oneok Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is RPC (RES). The stock is up 5.5% year-to-date.

In RPC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 51.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Oneok Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9% so far this year, so OKE is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, RPC belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved +3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Oneok Inc. and RPC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.