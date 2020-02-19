Is OneMain Holdings (OMF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of OneMain Holdings (OMF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

OneMain Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 840 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMF's full-year earnings has moved 3.97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, OMF has returned 13.29% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.80%. As we can see, OneMain Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, OMF belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.30% this year, meaning that OMF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

OMF will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

