Is OneMain Holdings (OMF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of OneMain Holdings (OMF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

OneMain Holdings is one of 843 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMF's full-year earnings has moved 4.72% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, OMF has returned 79% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 16.76%. This means that OneMain Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, OMF belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.71% so far this year, meaning that OMF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track OMF. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

