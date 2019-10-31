Is OneMain Holdings (OMF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. OneMain Holdings (OMF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

OneMain Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 846 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMF's full-year earnings has moved 4.11% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, OMF has gained about 66.69% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 16.05%. This means that OneMain Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, OMF belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.02% so far this year, so OMF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on OMF as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

