Is ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does ONE Gas Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, ONE Gas had US$4.49b of debt, up from US$1.76b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$704.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$3.79b.

How Healthy Is ONE Gas' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:OGS Debt to Equity History May 24th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that ONE Gas had liabilities of US$879.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.50b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$704.9m in cash and US$279.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$5.40b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$3.94b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

ONE Gas has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.6 which suggests a meaningful debt load. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 4.8 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Notably ONE Gas's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ONE Gas's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, ONE Gas burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

To be frank both ONE Gas's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. It's also worth noting that ONE Gas is in the Gas Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Overall, it seems to us that ONE Gas's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ONE Gas you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

