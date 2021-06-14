Is OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is OncoCyte's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 OncoCyte had debt of US$3.54m, up from US$3.07m in one year. However, it does have US$59.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$56.3m.

How Healthy Is OncoCyte's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:OCX Debt to Equity History June 14th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that OncoCyte had liabilities of US$9.69m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$13.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$59.8m in cash and US$703.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$37.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that OncoCyte could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that OncoCyte has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine OncoCyte's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, OncoCyte reported revenue of US$2.3m, which is a gain of 14,425%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is OncoCyte?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months OncoCyte lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$31m of cash and made a loss of US$26m. With only US$56.3m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. The good news for shareholders is that OncoCyte has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with OncoCyte .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



