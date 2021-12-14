Is OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is OncoCyte's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that OncoCyte had debt of US$1.68m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$4.13m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$44.3m in cash, leading to a US$42.6m net cash position.

A Look At OncoCyte's Liabilities

NasdaqGM:OCX Debt to Equity History December 14th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that OncoCyte had liabilities of US$13.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$55.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$44.3m in cash and US$1.03m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$23.7m.

Of course, OncoCyte has a market capitalization of US$202.0m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, OncoCyte also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if OncoCyte can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, OncoCyte reported revenue of US$4.6m, which is a gain of 551%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is OncoCyte?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year OncoCyte had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$37m of cash and made a loss of US$35m. With only US$42.6m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Importantly, OncoCyte's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for OncoCyte that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

