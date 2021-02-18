Is ON Semiconductor (ON) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ON Semiconductor (ON) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ON Semiconductor is one of 629 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON's full-year earnings has moved 19.35% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ON has gained about 27.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 10.63% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ON Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ON belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.08% so far this year, so ON is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ON. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

