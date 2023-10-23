Is ON Semiconductor (ON) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ON Semiconductor Corp. is one of 628 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ON has moved about 36% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 33.3%. This shows that ON Semiconductor Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 169%.

In Vertiv Holdings Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 28.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, ON Semiconductor Corp. is a member of the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.3% so far this year, so ON is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vertiv Holdings Co. falls under the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.8%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on ON Semiconductor Corp. and Vertiv Holdings Co. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.