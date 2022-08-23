Is ON Semiconductor Corporation's (NASDAQ:ON) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 26% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ON Semiconductor's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ON Semiconductor is:

32% = US$1.7b ÷ US$5.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of ON Semiconductor's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that ON Semiconductor has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, ON Semiconductor was able to see a decent net income growth of 12% over the last five years.

We then compared ON Semiconductor's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 24% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:ON Past Earnings Growth August 23rd 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is ON Semiconductor Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that ON Semiconductor doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with ON Semiconductor's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth.

