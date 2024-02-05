Is On Holding (ONON) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is On Holding (ONON) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

On Holding is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. On Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONON's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ONON has moved about 2.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 1.2%. As we can see, On Holding is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Trip.com (TCOM). The stock is up 2.8% year-to-date.

For Trip.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, On Holding belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.3% so far this year, meaning that ONON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Trip.com falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 33 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.8%.

On Holding and Trip.com could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

