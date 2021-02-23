Is Omnicom (OMC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Omnicom (OMC). OMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.85. OMC's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.18 and as low as 7.56, with a median of 10.73, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OMC's P/B ratio of 4.60. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 11.51. Over the past 12 months, OMC's P/B has been as high as 5.06 and as low as 3.10, with a median of 4.06.

Finally, we should also recognize that OMC has a P/CF ratio of 12.26. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. OMC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.10. Over the past 52 weeks, OMC's P/CF has been as high as 12.33 and as low as 6.81, with a median of 9.92.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Omnicom is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OMC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.