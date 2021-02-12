Is Omnicom Group Stock Fairly Valued?

Though Omnicom Group stock (NYSE: OMC) is still below its pre-Covid levels, we believe it does not have any major upside from its current level in the near term. Omnicom Group is a leading marketing communications company engaged in brand advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), and media planning. OMC trades near $67 currently and is, in fact, still down 18% since the beginning of 2020 (when it was $81). It traded at $79 in February 2020 – just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world – and is currently 15% below that level, as well. This is after OMC stock gained over 38% from its March lows of $48 to reach $67 as on 9th February 2021, compared to the S&P 500 which increased a little over 75% during this time. The stock underperformed the market because of customer companies cutting down on marketing spend as the focus has been on survival. The gradual opening up of the economy and projected turnaround in business prospects of corporates in 2021 is likely to see companies increasing their investments in marketing and advertising, albeit at a slower pace. However, expectations of a modest recovery are already reflected in the recent rally and the stock is not expected to rise significantly from here any time soon. Our conclusion is based on our comparative analysis of Omnicom Group stock performance during the current financial crisis with that during the 2008 recession in our interactive dashboard.

2020 Coronavirus Crisis

Timeline of 2020 Crisis So Far:

12/12/2019: Coronavirus cases first reported in China

1/31/2020: WHO declares a global health emergency.

2/19/2020: Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing by major central banks helps S&P 500 reach a record high

3/23/2020: S&P 500 drops 34% from the peak level seen on Feb 19, 2020, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war

from the peak level seen on Feb 19, 2020, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war Since 3/24/2020: S&P 500 recovers 75% from the lows seen on Mar 23, 2020, as the Fed’s multi-billion dollar stimulus package suppresses near-term survival anxiety and infuses liquidity into the system.

In contrast, here is how OMC stock and the broader market fared during the 2007-08 crisis

Timeline for 2007-08 Crisis

10/1/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak in S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Accelerated market decline corresponding to Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Approximate bottoming out of S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 9/1/2008)

OMC and S&P 500 Performance Over 2007-08 Financial Crisis

OMC stock declined from levels of about $48 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to levels of $24 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out), implying OMC stock lost 50% from its approximate pre-crisis peak. It recovered post the 2008 crisis, to levels of close to $39 in early 2010, rising by 63% between March 2009 and January 2010. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index saw a decline of 51% and recovered 48%.

OMC Fundamentals Over Recent Years Have Been Strong

OMC revenues declined marginally from $15.4 billion in 2016 to $15 billion in 2019, due to foreign currency effects and dispositions during the period. Despite lower revenues, margins improved over recent years with EPS increasing from $4.80 in 2016 to $6.09 in 2019. However, the company’s Q2 and Q3 2020 revenues saw a y-o-y decline of 25% and 12% due to lower marketing spending by all category of clients except healthcare. Earnings were also affected, mainly due to lower revenue and loss from dispositions.

Does OMC Have Sufficient Cash Cushion To Meet Its Obligations Through The Coronavirus Crisis?

OMC’s total debt dropped significantly from $28.7 billion in 2016 to $10 billion at the end of Q3 2020, while its total cash went up from $3 billion to $4.3 billion over the same period. At the same time, the company’s cash from operations remained almost stable around $2 billion. The company has enough liquidity cushion to weather the current crisis.

Conclusion

Phases of Covid-19 Crisis:

Early- to mid-March 2020: Fear of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into reality , with the number of cases accelerating globally

of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into , with the number of cases accelerating globally Late-March 2020 onward: Social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Fed stimulus suppresses near-term survival anxiety

suppresses near-term survival anxiety May-June 2020: Recovery of demand , with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases

, with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases Since late 2020: Weak quarterly results, but continued improvement in demand and progress with vaccine development buoy market sentiment

Despite the recent surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S., we expect continued improvement in demand to buoy market expectations. Even though investors focus their attention on expected 2021 results, we believe Omnicom Group stock does not have the potential for major gains anytime soon as the customers’ marketing investment, which has been pushed forward, will take time to recover. In the near-term, OMC stock is likely to hover around its current level.

